Haitian immigrants share stories of hope & resilience in Springfield

In recent years, Springfield, Ohio, has become home to thousands of Haitian immigrants seeking refuge from escalating violence, political instability, and economic collapse in their homeland.

This special podcast version of "Haitians in the Heartland" gives voice to their experiences, from the dangerous circumstances that forced them to leave their home country to their efforts to preserve culture while adapting to life in Ohio.

Highlights from this episode

Luckens Merzius, a WYSO Community Voices producer and a Haitian immigrant, narrates this episode and shares his story about leaving his four-year-old daughter Marley behind in Haiti when he and his wife first came to America.

"It was sad, it was very difficult," Merzius said. "Marley was four years old. And every single time I had a conversation with Marley, she said, 'Dad, when you come to pick me up? When? Why did you and mommy leave me in Haiti?"

Longtime Haitian journalist and Springfield resident Miguelito Jerome sat down with Jeanette (using a pseudonym for safety), one of his mentors from back in Haiti, and a grandmother, who left behind a successful catering business in Haiti to protect her children from kidnapping threats and violence.

"Life there had become unbearable; it wasn't safe anymore," Jeanette said to Miguelito in Haitian Creole while preparing traditional griot and plantains in her kitchen in her apartment in the United States. Despite losing everything, she said in this episode that she is determined to pass Haitian culture to her daughters and granddaughter in America.

Virginelle Jerome, Miguelito's wife, tells the story of reuniting with her childhood best friend Katie (Jeanette's daughter), who is also using a pseudonym for safety. They talk about Katie's recent journey from Haiti to the United States. Their conversation reveals the deep trauma that families endure during migration, particularly the impact on children.

Virginelle describes how Katie's family faced kidnapping threats, with criminals calling to demonstrate their detailed knowledge of her twin cousins' daily routines and demanding $120,000 per child. "Literally the very next morning she took a flight into the U.S.," Katie said in Haitian Creole about her aunt, highlighting how quickly families must sometimes flee for their lives.

I was surprised to find so many people in the US, even the... They're not in our situation. But they understand, they have empathy, and they try to provide us with their support as best they can.

Daniel Vilmond

Renowned Haitian poet, journalist, and activist, Jacques Adler Jean-Pierre, was brutally arrested and threatened for exposing corruption in Haiti. After surviving multiple assassination attempts, he came to Springfield in June 2024.

"I had to leave Haiti to protect my life and that of my family," Jean-Pierre said in his section of the podcast. "Each day was a fight to integrate, learn English, and provide for my family. The language barrier prevented me from finding work that matched my skills."

This episode also takes listeners on a musical journey through decades of Haitian kompa music, from its creation in 1955 by Nemours Jean-Baptiste to modern artists incorporating hip-hop and trap elements. Gerly Philidor, an accomplished Kompa DJ and music journalist living in Springfield, guides the exploration of how this signature Haitian sound has evolved while maintaining its cultural significance.

Each May 18th, Haitians worldwide celebrate their flag: a symbol of pride, unity, and freedom dating back to 1803. Luckens Merzius brings listeners to Springfield's 2025 celebration at Christ Episcopal Church, which brought together Haitian and non-Haitian neighbors for music, food, and storytelling.

"I wanted to give them a place that was safe that they could celebrate this really important day for the Haitian community," said Rev. Michelle Boomgaard, who opened her church doors for the celebration.

The podcast also addresses current challenges facing Springfield's Haitian community, particularly concerns about Temporary Protected Status and immigration policy changes. Despite uncertainty, community members like Haitian realtor Dady Fanfan emphasize the importance of staying informed and supporting one another.

"It's really important to be careful about the information that they have, to be careful about the decision that they take," Fanfan said.

Pastor Adam Banks of First Baptist Church, who isn't Haitian but works closely with the Haitian community, describes witnessing both heartbreak and courage among his congregants in Springfield, noting how uncertainty has changed his role as a spiritual leader in the community.

Christina Conover, a nurse supervisor at Clark County Health Department, shares in this episode how conversations with Haitian friends have opened her eyes to their experiences: "I see a lot of courage, and a lot of sadness and worry, but a lot of strength, and just resilience, like desire to not give up."

This story was produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO.

