Hear the story of a prominent Haitian journalist living in Springfield

Haitians in the Heartland is the result of six months of close collaboration between the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO and a group of Springfield residents from Haiti who had been involved in an internet radio station in Springfield called New Diaspora Live .

Jacques' story

Jacques Adler Jean-Pierre is a prominent Haitian poet, journalist, and activist.

As a result of his work, he was arrested, brutalized, and eventually sought refuge in America. Now living in Springfield, Ohio, he is trying to replicate the work he did in Haiti and shares a message of hope and motivation with his community.

Haitians in the Heartland is produced for the ear and designed to be heard, not read. We strongly encourage you to listen to the audio by clicking on the blue "LISTEN" button above, which includes emotion and emphasis not on the page.

The following transcript is lightly edited for length and clarity.

Jacques Adler-Jean-Pierre: My name is Jacques Adler-Jean-Pierre. In Haiti, I was a cultural and political journalist.

My profession allowed me to denounce injustices. My involvement in protests led to my brutal arrest. During my detention, my dreadlocks, a symbol of my pride and identity, were forcibly cut. After my release, the threats intensified. I narrowly escaped several armed attacks and two kidnapping attempts orchestrated by gangs working for political mafias.

I had to leave Haiti to protect my life and that of my family. I knew I had to build a new beginning.

In June 2024, I arrived in Springfield, Ohio. But nothing was easy in the United States. Each day was a fight to integrate, to learn English, to provide for my family.

The language barrier prevented me from finding work that matched my skills. Donald Trump was threatening to deport all Haitians living in Ohio. I not only had to adapt to a new culture, but also insecurity.

My past as an activist and journalist seemed invisible in a country where everything worked differently. The respected and well-known man I was in Haiti became just a stranger here.

Despite everything, I refused to give up. The struggles I have shared are mirrors held up to my compatriots. Whether they are still in Haiti or like me, have been forced to leave. I know exile has changed me, but it hasn't broken me. I believe that my voice, even in the shadows, can still resonate. My story doesn't end here. I will continue to fight, dream, and defend what is mine.

Haitians in the Heartland is produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO.