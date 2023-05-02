Latest from WYSO

-
Dayton to install two public restrooms in downtown, addressing lack of facilities and serving unhoused community members, with $334K approvedDayton City Commissioners recently approved $334,000 to install two public restrooms in the downtown area. City officials said that’s because there’s a lack of public restrooms downtown.
-
New identification laws for Ohio voters are in effect on this May Primary election day.
-
Poor Will’s Almanack for the second week of Late Spring, the third week of the Tulip Moon, the second week of the Sun in Taurus.
-
The second annual Sonic Springs concert highlighted southwest Ohio artists including Cincinnati duo Lung, Yellow Springs' Speaking Suns, and Dayton own Heather Redman and the Reputation and DJ Fatty Lumpkin.
-
Wright State University professor Alan Knowles sees AI leveling the playing field for students with disabilities. He embraces AI to improve writing and teaches a new skill called "prompt engineering."
-
A Fairborn transgender woman accused of public indecency for using the women's locker room at the Xenia YMCA has been found not guilty.
-
Volunteers celebrate Ohio Native Plant Month by pulling invasive plants at Aullwood Garden's Big Pull event.
-
-
Lucas Rosales has been missing since Saturday from Eastwood MetroPark.
-
A class action lawsuit has been filed against the owner of a former plastics recycling center that caught on fire in Richmond, Indiana earlier this month.