Studio Sessions

Live music has been a part of WYSO since the early days. From our performance studio space, we've shared music across genre lines from all around the world, and especially from right here in our Miami Valley. From today's hottest new acts to your old favorites, from our own backyard to abroad, come listen with us.
Studio Session: TINO wraps up 2021 with the release of "Never Worried Bout Tomorrow," and looks ahead to a new year of musicTINO visits the WYSO studio for a live performance on Kaleidoscope and talks to host Juliet Fromholt about his new album Never Worried Bout Tomorrow, the year in review and what he hopes to accomplish in 2022.
Chloe R performs live on Kaleidoscope and talks with host Juliet Fromholt about becoming more comfortable as a songwriter, recording and releasing two singles, and more.
Joel David Weir performs live on Kaleidoscope and talks with host Juliet Fromholt about finding creative opportunity during the pandemic, his latest releases and more.
Sadbox performs live on Kaleidoscope and talks to host Juliet Fromholt about their new album, adapting to the coronavirus pandemic, and more.
The Touchy Feelys perform live on Kaleidoscope and talk with host Juliet Fromholt about their debut album, the upcoming release show and more.
Kevin Serey performs live on Kaleidoscope and talks to host Juliet Fromholt about his love of songwriting, being involved in Music Beats Cancer, and more.
Nathan Peters and Evan Davell from Lioness perform live on Kaleidoscope and talk with host Juliet Fromholt about their various musical projects, getting back on stage post-lockdown, and more.
Yellow Springs' own Jacob Diebold returned to the WYSO studios to help celebrate Public Radio Music Day with a live performance on Excursions.
The New Old-Fashioned perform live on Kaleidoscope and talk with host Juliet Fromholt about their new Big City EP.
Nightbeast performs live on Kaleidoscope and talks with host Juliet Fromholt about their latest album, Actually.
Solistic perform live on Kaleidoscope and talk to host Juliet Fromholt about their upcoming performances.
Nicholas Johnsonn and the Same Old Strangers perform live on Kaleidoscope and talk with host Juliet Fromholt about Johnson's new album Back Upstate.