Novaphonic.FM

Novaphonic is a new 24/7 streaming music channel presented by WYSO Public Radio. We combine WYSO’s existing music specialty shows with a 24/7 mix of diverse music, curated by local people for a local audience.
Novaphonic is not just a radio station; it’s a community of music lovers and music makers in southwest Ohio and beyond. It’s a listener-powered companion to WYSO that allows us to go beyond our mixed-format schedule and connect you with your next favorite song.
The Latest
A nondescript parking lot in Dayton's Grafton Hill neighborhood came alive with music, visual art, performance and community collaboration on Saturday, October 12, 2024.
This year's festival took place over two days at five venues in downtown Dayton and featured over 30 artists.
The VectorMan mainly produces electronic music, but he also dabbles in Rock and Rap music production as well.
Art Parkd is a celebration of creativity in the local community and the collaboration that happens when artists gather.
