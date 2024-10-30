Novaphonic.FM

© 2024 WYSO
We’re excited to explore music together with you!

Novaphonic is a new 24/7 streaming music channel presented by WYSO Public Radio. We combine WYSO’s existing music specialty shows with a 24/7 mix of diverse music, curated by local people for a local audience.

Novaphonic is not just a radio station; it’s a community of music lovers and music makers in southwest Ohio and beyond. It’s a listener-powered companion to WYSO that allows us to go beyond our mixed-format schedule and connect you with your next favorite song.

Download our app: Apple App Store | Google Play

Connect with us: Instagram | Facebook

On a summer day in June, Mark Joshua brought a cool vibe to the Miamisburg branch of Dayton Metro Library in the latest Tiny Stacks concert.
Frank Calzada and Friends performed a powerful Latin rock set at the E.C. Doren branch of Dayton Metro Library in Dayton on May 16, 2024.
Dayton R&B singer Feyth M performs songs of loss, resilience, and self-love at her Tiny Stacks debut at the Dayton Metro Library West Branch.
Rusted Reserve turns up the volume at Tiny Stacks with outlaw songs and blazing guitar.
The Dayton singer performs an emotional live set at the Kettering-Moraine Library.