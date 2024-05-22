Tiny Stacks: Feyth M

Feyth M’s Tiny Stacks concert is all about self-love.

As the Dayton R&B singer took the stage, she explained that her performance at the Dayton Metro Library West Branch would be unusually personal. “Normally when I perform, I don’t like to do original music,” she told the audience. “But my whole list is original music.”

For the next thirty minutes, Feyth delivered a series of lyrically potent songs with impeccable vocal control. Her first three songs, “Something New,” “Fix It,” and “Mercy” chronicle the mixed emotions of leaving a broken relationship, from pain to resolve, with arresting clarity. Above all, they are songs about loving oneself in the face of challenging circumstances, a theme she continues to explore on the next song, “This Ain’t Love.”

“This one is very personal to me,” she said. “I wrote this one because a lot of times we tend to put so much effort and love into other people that we forget to love ourselves. This one is [about]... realizing I’m not loving myself how I thought I was, and putting myself on the back burner to put other people in front of me.”

The closing track, “Take It Easy,” is an anthem of self confidence. Yet, Feyth explained, the song was written during a period of intense self-doubt, when she briefly considered giving up music. “There was a point where I decided I did not want to sing any more,” she said. “I was just like, ‘Nah, I’m over it.’” Fortunately, the singer changed her mind, but “Take It Easy” serves as a reminder not to push ourselves to the breaking point.

“Sometimes you’re moving so fast you get to the point where you’re not loving yourself, you’re not taking care of yourself, and you lose yourself. I didn’t want to lose myself. If it takes for you to step back not to lose yourself, to remain you, then just take it easy.”

Set list:



“Something New” “Fix It” “Mercy” “This Ain’t Love” “Strong” [Unreleased] "Take it easy"

Feyth M performed at the Dayton Library's Miami Township Branch on October 26, 2023. Tiny Stacks is a collaboration of WYSO, Dayton Metro Library, and the International College of Broadcasting.

