Business & Economy

The digital marketplace hosts 150-plus artists, designers and producers making everything from furniture to any number of self-care items, acting as a platform for makers and creators to sell their products.
There's no state law requiring employers to provide workers with pay stubs, but backers say this bill could help employees figure out if they are being paid properly for their work.
The proposal would offer parents of newborns and adopted children 500 hours of 100% paid leave: a policy that would make the city a more competitive employer as the city struggles to attract and retain workers. But some say it's not enough.
Dayton is among the worst cities in the U.S for living-wage jobs, according to economic think-tank.
Miami Valley Urban League awards $135K in micro-grants to Black and brown businesses in Dayton. The grants are part of the City of Dayton's recovery plan to help minority-owned businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kroger-Albertsons merger could lower grocery store employee wages by $450 per worker, study finds.
FirstEnergy announced on Wednesday that it will be relocating its headquarters to West Akron. The departure could have a big impact on Downtowbn
Oats Overnight and Sun Star Engineering among eight companies to receive tax credits from JobsOhio, creating hundreds of new jobs and millions in payroll.
Morgan is currently the chief academic officer for Indianapolis Public Schools. He'll take over as CMSD CEO on July 1, 2023.
The proposed ordinance would establish the city’s first Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, commonly referred to as DORA, which allows participating restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages in branded cups that exempt purchasers from open container laws in specific areas.
The Toledo NewsGuild is negotiating for higher wages, the continuation of current health care coverage, and protections for certain jobs so they can’t be outsourced to freelancers.