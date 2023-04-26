© 2023 WYSO
Business & Economy

Made Cleveland founder Ash O’Connor poses in front of a paper flower wall from local artist Love, Anji.
Niki Miller
/
Business & Economy
Made Cleveland is a one-stop online shop with a hyperlocal focus
Douglas J. Guth
The digital marketplace hosts 150-plus artists, designers and producers making everything from furniture to any number of self-care items, acting as a platform for makers and creators to sell their products.
Ed Moydell.jpg
Holden Forests & Gardens
Business & Economy
Holden Forests & Gardens selects Ed Moydell as new CEO
Kabir Bhatia
Hamilton-Bridge-Great-Miami-River-Ohio.jpg
© Rlpetrie61/Dreamstime.com
/
Business & Economy
Two companies closing in Butler County, eliminating nearly 400 jobs
Ngozi Cole
