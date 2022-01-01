Our Local News Challenge

In many cities and towns across the country, newspapers and television stations are becoming a dying breed and in turn, limiting the number of viable options for those seeking unbiased local news, information, and community.

Public Media Is the Solution: 95% of Americans live within range of a public radio signal

To address the local news crisis and to help serve important local and regional news and information to Ohioans, public media organizations across Ohio have partnered to launch The Ohio Newsroom, a formal collaboration of Ohio’s existing network of public radio newsrooms that creates a sustainable model offering news coverage, including stories that may not have otherwise been told.

As the number of local media outlets continues to decline statewide, The Ohio Newsroom is committed to filling those information gaps and securing the funds needed to continue into the future. The Ohio Newsroom mission and structure are the result of research and modeling funded by The George Gund Foundation and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting for expanding local journalism in Ohio.

Public media organizations in Ohio have been collaborating for decades and have built strong partnerships. Every public radio station that broadcasts NPR in Ohio is invited to join The Ohio Newsroom, with the following Ohio-based stations already signed on to both participate and contribute:

Cincinnati Public Radio (Cincinnati)

Ideastream Public Media (Cleveland/Akron/Canton)

WCSU (Wilberforce, Ohio)

WGTE (Toledo)

WOSU Public Media (Columbus)

WYSO (Yellow Springs)

WYSU (Youngstown)

The Ohio Newsroom’s First Leader

A national search is taking place to find the right candidate to fill this integral position of Managing Editor of The Ohio Newsroom. Job seekers can find information about the managing editor role and apply online at https://www.ideastream.org/about/careers . Additional positions will be added to The Ohio Newsroom as its implementation continues.

Future Ohio Newsroom reporting and content can be found here, at statenews.org/theohionewsroom, ideastream.org/theohionewsroom, and on all of The Ohio Newsroom partner websites.

