Government & Politics

The new two-year state budget is supposed to be passed by June 30 but it's looking more and more like that's not going to happen so the Ohio House has taken action to keep the state operating while negotiations continue.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates show that in Ohio, the number of people who list their race as white only are decreasing, while all other populations are increasing.
Rep. Jamie Callender says the bills violated his beliefs and he said the fact that he could face political retribution doesn't matter because he'd do it again.
Householder, along with former Ohio Republican Party Chair Matt Borges, have been convicted in federal court of wrongdoing in connection with the House Bill 6 scandal.
The senior coordinator will be responsible for building relationships with multicultural and immigration-focused organizations and immigrant and minority communities in Cleveland.
Groups that represent Ohio's public schools say the budget passed by Republicans in the Senate cuts school funding from the House budget, while significantly increasing spending for taxpayer-paid private school vouchers.
The current third grade guarantee, which was enacted in 2013, requires students to take a reading test and if they are not reading on grade level, they are held back. Lawmakers want to change the guarantee but are split on how to do that.
The bills would prevent trans athletes from participating in women's sports, would prevent children under 18 from getting hormone therapy, puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgery, and could prevent teachers from talking about LGBTQ issues with students.
The deadline for adopting a new two-year state budget is June 30, but lawmakers can't agree whether they can resolve their differences in time.
Akron police union supports citizens' oversight board, but not its investigatory power, officials sayAkron's new Citizens' Police Oversight Board heard from representatives from the city's Fraternal Order of Police at its meeting Wednesday.
Norfolk Southern is working on a master plan to renovate East Palestine City Park. The village's city council approved the revitalization plan this week.