Clark County Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt will step down at the end of the year

Clark County Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt announced on Facebook that she will be stepping down at the end of the year after nearly a decade of service.

A lifelong resident of Clark County, Flax Wilt grew up on a fourth-generation farm in South Charleston and is a second-generation Clark County Commissioner, serving the same seat her grandfather held from 1988 to 1995.

During her nine years with the commission, Flax Wilt led a county-wide Food and Agribusiness Working Group, connecting networks and allowing the county to grow in the agriculture sector.

Outside of her work with the commission, she worked in agricultural communication at the AmericanHort, the Ohio Department of Agriculture and her own agency, Shiftology Communication.

She said the decision to depart from her seat on the commission was difficult, but she is leaving to prioritize her family, health, business and volunteer work.

"Really cool things on the horizon," wrote Flax Wilt in a Facebook post. "I'm forever grateful to my work team for their support and patience while I've pursued this service."

Flax Wilt said this decision was the right one at this point in her life as she will spend more time with her husband, Gabe Kelly, and three kids, CJ and Addie Wilt and Joshua Kelly.

"I'm looking forward to more time to enjoy the rest of Addie's senior year, more weekends going to Marietta football games to watch CJ play over the next 3 years," she said. "Giving my wonderful husband the gift of a life outside of the public spotlight for the first time in his life."

The process of appointing a successor until the next election will be driven by the Clark County Republican Party.

Flax Wilt said she has provided enough notice to be able to complete projects she's been working on and hopes to continue to be the county's representative on the Springfield 2051 Steering Committee.

She said she remains deeply grateful to the people of Clark County.

"There will be more thoughts and observations, I'm sure, as I wrap up the year," she said. "Thanks for your support whether you're a local friend or watching from afar. I am truly blessed."