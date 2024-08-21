Blue Skies and Tailwinds

Recently it was reported that the remains of a WWII airman from Dayton, Ohio had been identified. First Lt. Howard L.Dixon, was a member of the 93rd Bomb Group, 8th Air Force. He had been on one of the most storied missions of the war, Operation Tidal Wave — flown on August 1st, 1943. WYSO’s aviation commentator Dan Patterson has some thoughts.

