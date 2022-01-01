WYSO Online Account Information

Make a donation

Supporting WYSO’s fact-based journalism, high-quality music, and local programming is quick and easy with your WYSO Online Account. Simply log in, go to the “Donate” tab at the top of the page, and click “Make a New Donation.”

Change your membership payment method

Log in to your WYSO Online Account, go to the “My Account” tab at the top of the page, then click on “Current and Past Donations.” Under the “Current Donations” category, find the “Change method of payment” link to what card or bank account you use to pay for your membership. WYSO recommends using a bank account to pay via EFT. Sustaining members who use Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) to make their monthly contribution help WYSO control costs by reducing payment processing expenses. Paying via EFT also provides greater reliability, as bank account information changes less frequently than credit card numbers and expiration dates.

Change your membership contact information

WYSO members can change their street address, phone number, and email address on file by logging in to their WYSO Online Account, going to the “My Account” tab at the top of the page, and clicking “Profile”.

Generate your tax receipt

Charitable gifts to WYSO may be tax deductible, and you can print a receipt whenever you need for tax purposes. Log in to your WYSO Online Account, go to the “My Account” tab at the top of the page, and then select “Tax Receipt.” Select the desired year in the drop-down menu, click “Submit”, and then scroll down and click “Generate PDF” to download your tax receipt.

Submit feedback and questions

WYSO members are always encouraged to share their opinions and insight. To submit feedback to WYSO, log in to your WYSO Online Account and click the “Customer Service” link at the top of the page. Select the general nature of your comment/question from the dropdown menu, put your feedback in the text box below that, and click “Submit”. All feedback sent via this Customer Service form will be forwarded to the most appropriate staff member, who will conduct any necessary follow-up.

How do I set up my WYSO Online Account?

Step 1: Click the WYSO Online Account link from the Members menu on WYSO.org.

Step 2: Click the “Sign up for an account” link on the WYSO Online Account login page.

Step 3: Fill out and submit the form. Please note: all required fields must be filled in. A valid email address is required, as confirmations for account creation and account changes are sent via email.

New WYSO Online Accounts can take up to 72 hours to process, though most should be approved within 24 hours (or 1 business day). We apologize for any delay this may cause. In order to ensure online accounts are linked to the correct member information we have on file, all new online accounts must be verified and approved by a member of the WYSO membership staff.

How do I log in to my WYSO Online Account?

Step 1: Click the WYSO Online Account login link from the Members menu on WYSO.org.

Step 2: Enter your username and password and then click the “Login” button.

What if I forget my password and/or username?

Step 1: Click the WYSO Online Account login link from the Members menu on WYSO.org.

Step 2a: Use the automated “Forgot my password” link if you do not remember your password.

Step 2b: Use the “Forgot my username” link if you do not remember your username.

How do I access my tax receipt?

Step 1: Click the WYSO Online Account login link from the Members menu on WYSO.org.

Step 2: Once you’re logged in, go to the “My Account” tab at the top of the page, and then select “Print Your Tax Receipt.”

Step 3: Select your desired tax year in the drop-down menu, click to submit, and then scroll down and click “Generate PDF” to download your tax letter.

Who should I contact if I have questions about my WYSO Online Account?

Please contact our WYSO membership team if you have additional questions about your WYSO Online Account.

Email: membership@wyso.org

Phone: (937) 769-1388