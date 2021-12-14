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Featured Stories
Karlos Marshall is the new executive director of the Clark County Public Library.
Clark County Public Library
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Public Domain
Local & Statewide News
Springfield native returns home to lead the Clark County Public Library
Mike Frazier
Karlos Marshall is back in his native Springfield as the new director of the Clark County Public Library. He talked to WYSO about his experience and vision for the library system.
An elongated old brick school building on a slight grassy hill on an overcast day.
Mike Frazier
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WYSO
Education
Historic Kettering school building will become office and community space
Mike Frazier
Cans of beer are stacked at Royal Docks Brewing Co.'s brewhouse and cannery located in Massillon on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Facing industry woes, craft brewers seek Ohio franchise law overhaul
Sarah Donaldson
A person fills out a scantron test with a pencil.
Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu
/
Unsplash
Ohio's public schools showed improved grades in 2025-26 state report cards
Karen Kasler
The Ohio Newsroom
Latest Headlines
Paul L. Dunbar School in Cleveland, one of three schools at Cleveland Metropolitan School District that were flagged for testing "irregularities" this year.
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  4. Ohio physicians’ association endorses Ramaswamy, but some doctors are defecting
  5. Ohio's top elections official 'wasn't surprised' by rejection of Trump's limits on mail-in voting
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