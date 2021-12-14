Featured Stories
Karlos Marshall is back in his native Springfield as the new director of the Clark County Public Library. He talked to WYSO about his experience and vision for the library system.
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A dam removal project in southwest Ohio will restore the flow and habitat of Paint Creek and make the area safer for recreation. It’s one of several efforts to remove low-head dams across the state.
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From 1959-1962, a Cincinnati company distributed thalidomide, which can cause limb deformities. Now, survivors want the federal government to acknowledge their existence.
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