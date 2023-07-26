Help WYSO Move to our New Home!

The historic Union Schoolhouse, located at 314 Dayton St. in Yellow Springs, is currently undergoing renovations to restore its natural beauty and to create a unique space designed specifically for WYSO.

This facility will serve as WYSO’s new headquarters, housing our radio station, production studios, and staff while providing ample space for future growth. But more than that, it will serve as a place where community members will:



Enjoy live performances from local, regional, and national artists.

Immerse themselves in our rich history in our archives center.

Hone their storytelling skills through hands-on audio and production training.

Gather on the front lawn in friendship and community.

This move is only possible through a partnership with Yellow Springs resident and WYSO supporter Dave Chappelle. He owns the Union Schoolhouse building and is generously financing the renovation. For our part, we need to raise enough to purchase the broadcast equipment, office furnishings, wiring and installation, and other items necessary to complete our new space.

We estimate this will cost $2.5M and, thanks to the generosity of our community, we have already raised more than $2M toward this goal. We are so close to having all the funds we need to make this dream come true. Please help us finish our campaign strong and make an investment in WYSO today!

TOGETHER we can keep public service journalism, music discovery, and engaged storytelling thriving in our community!

If you have questions, or would like to discuss other ways to support this campaign, please contact Major Gifts Officer Sara Woodhull at swoodhull@wyso.org or 937-319-0576.