Food & Agriculture

Local and Statewide News
OSHA proposes nearly $2 million penalty against Cincinnati meat processing plant
Alejandro Figueroa
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing a $1.9 million penalty on a Cincinnati meat processing plant, accusing it of ignoring worker safety standards. The processing plant has had a history of safety violations, and in 2017 OSHA added the company to its severe violator enforcement program.
Karen Kasler
Statehouse News Bureau
Local and Statewide News
Ohio's food banks get a boost in the latest version of the two-year state budget
Karen Kasler
Local and Statewide News
New federal bill to make it easier for Ohio small farmers to grow their business
Alejandro Figueroa
Local and Statewide News
Reshaping the Corn Belt: Small Ohio farms a testbed for the future
Some farmers in Ohio are shifting their practices and being part of the climate change solution. They do that through regenerative agriculture that seeks to restore and build on farming’s pre-industrial practices. Some small farmers are leading that change.
