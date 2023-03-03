The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing a $1.9 million penalty on a Cincinnati meat processing plant, accusing it of ignoring worker safety standards. The processing plant has had a history of safety violations, and in 2017 OSHA added the company to its severe violator enforcement program.
Some farmers in Ohio are shifting their practices and being part of the climate change solution. They do that through regenerative agriculture that seeks to restore and build on farming’s pre-industrial practices. Some small farmers are leading that change.
More food & agriculture news
Check out two speciality food events this weekend in southwest Ohio.
The federally funded Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer program was created to support families who count on free and reduced-cost lunch programs when schools went virtual in 2020. The program ends with the current school year.
The food trucks will be out in Xenia this weekend. The Xenia First Friday Food Truck Rally kicks off a series of Friday food truck events in the city through the summer.
As agricultural technology advances, farmers want to reserve the ‘right to repair’ their own equipment. In Ohio, securing that right has a ways to go.
Dayton-based nonprofit, Homefull, broke ground on its latest community project in West of Dayton Thursday. The group is repurposing a vacant lot on South Gettysburg Avenue where it’ll build affordable housing, a grocery store and a health clinic.