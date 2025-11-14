Thanksgiving 2025: Where to find free Dayton-area meals and food distribution events

Here's a list of Dayton-area nonprofits that will distribute hot meals and food boxes for this year's Thanksgiving season.

If you'd like to add group or distribution to the list please email Shay Frank at sfrank@wyso.org.

Miami Valley Meals:

Miami Valley Meals will host its 6th annual Turkey Takeaway meals at two drive-thru-style locations on Nov. 26.

“Our team is committed to serving the community all year long, and we're grateful for the opportunity to provide a traditional holiday meal that brings comfort and dignity,” said Amanda DeLotelle, executive director of Miami Valley Meals. “It’s our way of supporting and complementing the incredible work happening across the region this season.”

In 2024, the nonprofit donated over 224,998 meals, including 13,000 Thanksgiving meals, to 72 nonprofit partners across the Miami Valley.

The organization said these distributions have a "focused approach," prioritizing distribution to communities with limited access to food resources during the holiday season.

Miami Valley Meal's Thanksgiving plates are free for anyone in need on a first-come, first-serve basis. They will include a chef-prepared, frozen Thanksgiving meal with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole and dessert.

The organization said donations are critical to making this effort possible as its team plans to produce 7,000 to 8,000 meals based on financial support.

In addition to offering its annual Turkey Takeaway distribution, Miami Valley Meals is temporarily increasing meal production to their pantry partners by 10 to 15%.

This move will accommodate a growing demand for food assistance in response to recent delays in SNAP benefits.

A $20 donation covers the cost of four holiday meals and a gift matching opportunity is currently available for those who wish to support these efforts.

Thanksgiving distribution locations include:



Trotwood-Madison High School

4440 N Union Rd, Trotwood, OH 45426

9:00 to 11:00 a.m.



4440 N Union Rd, Trotwood, OH 45426 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Fairborn Phoenix Theater

34 S Broad St, Fairborn, OH 45324

Noon to 2:00 p.m.

Feast of Giving:

Multiple organizations across Dayton, including CareSource, Connor Group Kids and Community Partners, Woodard Development, Greater Dayton RTA and more are sponsoring the annual Feast of Giving at the Dayton Convention Center.

This event is free to the public, offering food, live music and activities for the whole family. No pre-registration or tickets are required.

The annual celebration returned in 2024 after a pause due to the pandemic in 2020.

This year's feast will take place at 22 E. 5th St, Dayton from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More details at feastofgiving.org.

Miracle Center on Holt Street Recovery Center:

A turkey giveaway will take place at the Miracle Center on Holt Street Recovery Center with a limited number of turkeys.

The organization asks that those interested in participating to call 937-222-7420 as soon as possible to reserve their turkey.

The distribution will take place at 420 Holt St., Dayton, OH 45402, starting at 11 a.m.

House of Bead:

House of Bread will be serving Thanksgiving Lunch with turkey and "all the trimmings."

Executive Director Sherry Gale said lunch will be available daily at 9 Orth Ave., Dayton, OH 45402, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Foodbank, Inc.:

The Foodbank, Inc. is hosting two more distributions leading up to Thanksgiving.

Dates for both distributions have not been released yet, but donations are always being accepted to support the organization's partner food pantries across Montgomery, Preble and Green counties.

The Foodbank, Inc. is located at 56 Armor Pl., Dayton, OH 45417.

More information will be released on dates and times for upcoming distributions on Tuesday.

Greene County FISH Pantry:

Greene County's FISH Pantry will still hold its annual Thanksgiving meal distribution but on a smaller scale this year.

The organization said that due to state and federal budget cuts, it will offer a more flexible alternative to their typical, large-scale Saturday giveaways through a “Thanksgiving Corner.”

This will be available during regular shopping hours for the four weeks leading up to the holiday and will allow eligible shoppers to receive traditional holiday meal items during their regular visits.

Eligible shoppers include those who have visited the Pantry at least four times in the past 12 months.

This change will enable the pantry to still serve those in need while funding resources have been reduced.

FISH Pantry plans to offer mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes, cream of mushroom soup, biscuit mix, and a choice of small turkey, turkey breast, roasting chicken or small ham.

The pantry is located at 74 Cincinnati Ave., Xenia, and is open for donations Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shoppers can take part in this year's “Thanksgiving Corner" during regular pantry hours.

More information is available at gcfp.org.

City Light Church:

City Light Church is hosting a turkey drive on Saturday, giving away 400 turkeys to families in need.

Donations are still being accepted for a short time to support this effort leading up to Thanksgiving.

The distribution will take place at Buckeye Harley Davidson at 7220 N Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH, starting at noon.

El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant:

The El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant is continuing its “Ruben’s Tradition” for Thanksgiving this year.

The restaurant is serving its free, traditional Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day for a drive-thru only event. The restaurant will not be open to the public on this day.

Those interested in volunteering can contact the restaurant's volunteer coordinator Melody Vallieu at melodyvallieu@yahoo.com.

The "Ruben's Tradition" drive-thru will take place at 1700 N Co. Rd., Troy, OH 45373, on Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. while supplies last.

Jeanette's House of Hope:

Jeanette's House of Hope is hosting Operation Giving of Thanks on Nov. 23 with Overcomers in Christ Ministries.

First-come, first-serve meals will be offered with pre-registration. Seniors 65 and over that are housebound may also qualify for delivery within a limited area.

More information is available on the organization's Facebook.

Distributions will take place at 900 Cincinnati St., Dayton, OH 45417 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you'd like to add group or distribution to the list please email Shay Frank at sfrank@wyso.org.