Tiny Stacks: Matthew Bruce

Ohio native Matthew Bruce brought his genre-spanning sound to the Northmont branch of Dayton Metro Library. Bruce's Tiny Stacks concert was a rare opportunity for the songwriter to perform his original material in front of a live audience.

Joined by Austin Giesige, Matthew Bruce performed songs from his released albums as well as some new material live in the library.

Musicians:

Matthew Bruce - guitar and vocals

Austin Giesige - guitar

Tiny Stacks is a collaboration between Dayton Metro Library, WYSO and DATV and is made possible with support from Friends of the Dayton Metro Library.

