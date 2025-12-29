© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tiny Stacks: Matthew Bruce

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt
Published December 29, 2025 at 5:34 PM EST
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Ohio native Matthew Bruce brought his genre-spanning sound to the Northmont branch of Dayton Metro Library. Bruce's Tiny Stacks concert was a rare opportunity for the songwriter to perform his original material in front of a live audience.

Joined by Austin Giesige, Matthew Bruce performed songs from his released albums as well as some new material live in the library.

Musicians:
Matthew Bruce - guitar and vocals
Austin Giesige - guitar

Tiny Stacks is a collaboration between Dayton Metro Library, WYSO and DATV and is made possible with support from Friends of the Dayton Metro Library.
Tags
Arts & Culture MusicStudio SessionsTiny Stacks
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt