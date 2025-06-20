Translucent
Translucent amplifies trans voices, humanizes the transgender community, and creates space for the real everyday conversations that don't make headlines. Hosted by Antioch College student and WYSO Community Voices Producer Lee Wade, this series goes beyond the political rhetoric to share authentic stories of resilience, family, community, and hope.
Ways To Subscribe
Latest Episodes
-
Queernecks hosts Beck & Dash share their mission to amplify queer Appalachian stories, break stereotypes, and reclaim redneck culture through humor and authenticity.
-
Navy veteran Monica Helms explains how she created the iconic transgender flag in 1999, its symbolic meaning, and how it became a rallying point for the trans community.
-
On May 4, 2025, transgender people and allies gathered in Dayton, Ohio, for a rally to demand transgender rights and resist anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and systemic erasure.
-
Arienne Childrey, Ohio's first transgender city council member, urges the LGBTQ+ community to take "Stonewall spirit" and fight anti-trans laws through political action.
-
Arnold challenged Republican Rodney Creech, who she says is a former trans ally, for the Ohio House in '24, raising awareness about trans rights in conservative districts
-
Khris Goins founded Black Trans Men of Ohio after noticing a lack of representation. The nonprofit now provides support, resources, and advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.
-
Kathie Bowers, an instructor at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, wrote to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine opposing Senate Bill 104's bathroom restrictions. Hear her story.
-
Trans youth face increasing anti-trans laws nationwide. Advocate Shelby Chestnut shares how communities are organizing and why young people give them hope for the future.
-
Lee Wade, an Ohio trans man, reunites with his father, Danny, after his dad was in prison. It's their first meeting since Lee began his transition from female to male.
-
Translucent is a new WYSO series sharing stories from transgender people in Ohio and beyond, highlighting resilience, identity, and community in their own words.