We Are A Collaborative Space For Audio Training, Production And Storytelling.
Translucent
Hosted by Lee Wade

Translucent amplifies trans voices, humanizes the transgender community, and creates space for the real everyday conversations that don't make headlines. Hosted by Antioch College student and WYSO Community Voices Producer Lee Wade, this series goes beyond the political rhetoric to share authentic stories of resilience, family, community, and hope.

