Trans rights rally in Dayton brings community together in solidarity

On May 4, 2025, transgender people and their allies gathered in Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton, Ohio, for the "We Will Not Be Erased" Trans Rights Rally.

Organized by the Gatlyn Dame Group, DIFA, and PFLAG Dayton, the event was a response to the growing number of anti-transgender laws and attacks across the country. It was also a moment of joy, resistance, and deep community care.

I wanted to hear directly from the people who showed up. So I asked one question: What gives you hope today?

"It might be a long, hard fight," said Catherine Devlin, "but it's not a losing fight. I just don't believe we're going to fail."

People talked about their friends, about history, about seeing others continue to show up even when it's hard.

"My friends give me hope. If they're here with me, I can do anything, honestly. I just love them," Robin Morris said.

"Even in red states like Ohio, we're still out here. Still fighting. That gives me hope," said Isabella Leibach.

Another person brought up Sylvia Rivera's speech "Y'all Better Quiet Down," and the transgender elders who came before us. There was a sense of memory and movement at the event — of surviving and staying rooted in something bigger.

"They've tried to kill us systematically through the years," said Cameron Bartlett. "And we keep coming back like cockroaches. They can't kill us."

That day, hope didn't come from politicians or policies. It came from people. From the act of showing up. From being loud together. From the reminder that even when we're exhausted or afraid, we are not alone.

"They can take whatever they want from you," Cozy Bradley said, "but they can't take your fight. They can't take your spirit."

What gave me hope that day was hearing people say these things out loud. Unapologetically. Honestly. Together.

