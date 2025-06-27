Trans youth face rising political attacks, but can push back with hope

As hundreds of anti-trans bills move through state legislatures across the country, one advocate said the voices and leadership of trans youth are more vital than ever.

In this episode of Translucent, host Lee Wade speaks with Shelby Chestnut, executive director of the Transgender Law Center in San Francisco. The organization is the largest trans-led group in the country fighting anti-trans legislation and advocating for systemic change. Chestnut is also an Antioch College alumnus and Chair of the Yellow Springs, Ohio College's Board of Trustees.

Translucent is produced for the ear and designed to be heard, not read. We strongly encourage you to listen to the audio by clicking on the blue "LISTEN" button above, which includes emotion and emphasis not on the page.

Chestnut said the volume of anti-trans legislation in statehouses across the country has created a climate of fear and uncertainty, especially for young people.

“Trans young people should be able to be just living their lives,” they said during an online interview. “But we’re living in a country determined to negate people’s identities.”

In 2025 alone, over 900 anti-trans bills have been proposed in 49 states, with more than 100 already passed into law. Many of them target healthcare access, school sports participation, and the ability for trans people to use public bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

In Ohio, House Bill 68, which limits trans youth's access to gender-affirming healthcare, became law last year. More restrictions are advancing through the state legislature.

A majority of these politicians don't know anything about trans people. It's just a fear tactic. Shelby Chestnut

Still, Chestnut said, grassroots resistance is growing.

“People are organizing,” they said, pointing to a wave of public comments submitted to the Ohio Department of Health in opposition to recent restrictions. “There's immense pressure that we as people living in these communities can put on government.”

Rather than focus on narratives of victimhood, Chestnut said trans communities should share stories of resilience and success.

“We need to do a lot of work of getting our stories out there,” they said. “Not the sob story of the trans person, but what it means to be out in our communities, just like everyone else.”

Despite the political setbacks, Chestnut said they remain hopeful.

“Trans youth are the answers we need,” they said. “The more we try to limit them, the brighter they shine.”

To learn more about anti-trans legislation in Ohio, visit translegislation.com.

