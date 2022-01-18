Chris Welter is an Environmental Reporter at WYSO through Report for America. In 2017, he completed the radio training program at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. Prior to joining the team at WYSO, he did boots-on-the-ground conservation work and policy research on land-use issues in southwest Ohio as a Miller Fellow with the Tecumseh Land Trust.

He is a graduate of Antioch College with a self-designed B.S. in Environmental Journalism and a French Language & Culture focus. He edited The Antioch Record and later served as chair of the newspaper's advisory board.

Chris is a lifelong Ohioan, born and raised in Columbus and currently living in Yellow Springs with his cat, Beaver. He moonlights as a mediocre disc golfer and also loves to cook, hike, and read about Ohio history.

