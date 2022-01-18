Chris WelterEnvironmental Reporter
Chris Welter is an Environmental Reporter at WYSO through Report for America. In 2017, he completed the radio training program at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. Prior to joining the team at WYSO, he did boots-on-the-ground conservation work and policy research on land-use issues in southwest Ohio as a Miller Fellow with the Tecumseh Land Trust.
He is a graduate of Antioch College with a self-designed B.S. in Environmental Journalism and a French Language & Culture focus. He edited The Antioch Record and later served as chair of the newspaper's advisory board.
Chris is a lifelong Ohioan, born and raised in Columbus and currently living in Yellow Springs with his cat, Beaver. He moonlights as a mediocre disc golfer and also loves to cook, hike, and read about Ohio history.
-
Last month marked the 100th anniversary of the invention of leaded gasoline. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter spoke with a professor who studied the additive's complicated legacy.
-
Renowned sociologist W.E.B. Dubois said of his friend: "The life of Charles Young was a triumph of tragedy."
-
Over 1.5 million Ohioans have some amount of student loan debt.
-
Record COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio are forcing hospitals to push back non-emergency, elective procedures.
-
It was 69 degrees Fahrenheit on Christmas day in Cincinnati which broke a record that was more than one hundred years old.
-
Senate candidate Morgan Harper recently spoke with cryptocurrency enthusiasts in a live audio conversation on Twitter Spaces.
-
Dave Baird, a farm accountant from Clark County, says current economic conditions have created a perfect storm for high farmland prices.
-
Larsen is a longtime Daytonian who has worked for the Dayton Art Institute and the Dayton Daily News.
-
The Wilberforce University Bulldogs haven't had a baseball team since before World War II, but a partnership with the Cincinnati Reds is changing that.
-
The Downtown Dayton light show is back this year and it's bigger than ever.