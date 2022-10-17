-
Faced with a lack of treatment providers and frequent insurance denials, many parents are considering desperate measures to qualify for public insurance like Medicaid to get treatment for their kids.
Early fears of an escalating outbreak have not come to pass. Scientists are finding that the virus needs a very particular set of circumstances to spread effectively.
The shift in hearing health care is due to a recent rule change by the FDA, which recently cleared the way for the devices to be sold in retail stores without the need for buyers to see a doctor.
There is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in suburban St. Louis where nuclear weapons were produced during World War II, according to a new report.
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Dr. Matthew Durstenfeld, co-author of a new study looking at the effects of long COVID on a person's ability to exercise.
A theory about online candle reviews and COVID cases was put under the microscope, and has taken on new relevance amid concern at the lack of official data heading into another winter.
If you often have pain, bloating, urgency or other symptoms of gastrointestinal distress, you may have IBS. Here's how to find relief, using the latest science and a new generation of apps.