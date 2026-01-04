Will DavisDirector, Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO
Will Davis is an audio storyteller and teacher with over two decades of experience in podcasting and public radio. Born and raised in Ohio, he earned degrees in digital storytelling and digital humanities before working with media organizations including Audible, NPR and StoryCorps, and on podcasts such as Criminal, Planet Money and This American Life.
Will has taught for many years in higher education, helping college and university students develop skills in podcast planning, scripting, recording, editing, launching and promotion. Outside of storytelling, he enjoys reading suspense and thriller novels.
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Will Davis, director of WYSO’s Eichelberger Center for Community Voices, talks with Janet Woojeong Lee and Steve Drummond, the journalists behind the NPR Senior Podcast Challenge.
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U.S. Air Force military dog handlers Staff Sgt. Mantrease Robertson and Senior Airman Jordan Johnson talk about the training and challenges that define the job.
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Dave Isay, founder and president of StoryCorps, has dedicated his career to building one of America's leading storytelling organizations. Inspired by StoryCorps' new Connect 250 initiative, Will Davis of WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices spoke with Isay to learn more about the project.
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Randy Ark, Vietnam veteran and former Army combat medic, talks about the work he does to advocate for veterans in Springfield, Ohio.
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On June 14, North Dayton community members gathered at Point Park to reflect on the importance of Flag Day and remembering veterans.
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When Jerry Bowling III noticed the flagpole at the North Dayton Patriots Memorial was empty, he took it upon himself to bring it back. The restored memorial will be dedicated on June 14.
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Marine Corporal Tony Stein is Dayton's only World War II Medal of Honor recipient. Eight decades later, his family is still telling his story.
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In Old North Dayton, veterans, neighbors, and alumni came together to restore the North Dayton Patriots Memorial. The restored memorial will be dedicated June 14.
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The performance by the two local dance companies runs April 10-12 in Dayton.
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PR Frank of Dayton and Mary McKnight of Trotwood met at the Huber Heights Branch of the Dayton Metro Library and talked about their faith journeys.