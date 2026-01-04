Will Davis is an audio storyteller and teacher with over two decades of experience in podcasting and public radio. Born and raised in Ohio, he earned degrees in digital storytelling and digital humanities before working with media organizations including Audible, NPR and StoryCorps, and on podcasts such as Criminal, Planet Money and This American Life.

Will has taught for many years in higher education, helping college and university students develop skills in podcast planning, scripting, recording, editing, launching and promotion. Outside of storytelling, he enjoys reading suspense and thriller novels.