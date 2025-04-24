© 2025 WYSO
Zach Sliver, host of Veterans' Voices on WYSO Public Radio

Zack Sliver

Veterans Voices producer

Zach Sliver is a Marine Corps veteran, singer-songwriter, and frontman of the band Yuppie, known for combining lyric-driven storytelling with an alternative rock sound. As an Operation Encore artist, he draws on his personal experiences to create music that engages listeners. His work reflects a blend of emotional depth and musical craft.