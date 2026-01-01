Vincentt Craft Sutton II joined our team in October as the project’s Public Historian. He is a historian, researcher, and cultural enthusiast with roots in Philadelphia, PA, and Danville, VA. A graduate of William Peace University, he is currently completing his M.A. in History at North Carolina Central University.

As a sneakerhead, Vincentt brings a unique passion for exploring the intersections of sneaker culture and history, using this lens to highlight connections between identity, culture, and community. He also holds a deep love and connection to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), having been raised around them, and is committed to ensuring their stories are preserved and elevated—because they tell far more than traditional history books ever could.

With a deep love for storytelling—whether through historical research or sneaker culture—Vincentt continues to engage audiences in conversations that bridge the past and present in fresh, innovative ways.

