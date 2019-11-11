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WYSO remembers Mary Evans, the pioneering journalist who created "Reentry Stories." This memorial tribute celebrates her life and highlights her important work in Ohio.
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NYU professor Nicole Fleetwood explores how incarcerated people use art to build community, cross racial divides, and reclaim identity in her book "Marking Time."
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Mary Evans, a 42-year-old Dayton, Ohio-based journalist, activist, and prison justice advocate known for her 'ReEntry Stories' podcast series on WYSO, has died.
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Rachel McMillian at the University of Illinois partners with the Ohio Innocence Project to invite exonerees to her class to educate students about wrongful incarceration
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Robert McLendon spent two decades in prison for a crime he didn't commit. He says The Ohio Innocence Project and 'The Columbus Dispatch' paved the way for his release.
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Nancy Smith is a former bus driver from Lorain, Ohio, who was wrongfully charged with sexually abusing children in her care. She served more than 15 years in prison.
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Richard Horton served more than a dozen years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Read Horton's advice for people who find themselves in the situation that he did.
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"It's difficult work emotionally," said Tara Rosnell, chair of the Ohio Innocence Project Board of Advocates. Listen to the second part of her interview with Mary Evans.
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'Our mission is to free innocent people,' said Tara Rosnell, chair of the Ohio Innocence Project Board of Advocates. Listen to her full interview with WYSO's Mary Evans.
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Knox is coming to Dayton this week to speak at an event for the Ohio Innocence Project, a local nonprofit whose mission is to free every innocent person convicted of a crime they didn’t commit.