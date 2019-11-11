ReEntry Stories

Every year, thousands of people return to their communities after incarceration in Ohio, often facing barriers to housing, employment, education and mental health services.

The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO launched ReEntry Stories in 2019 to create a space for returning citizens to share their stories and perspectives through conversation.



The series was created and produced by Mary Evans, a returning citizen and community advocate who drew on her own experience to amplify the voices of others navigating reentry. Evans produced the series through its fifth season before her death in 2025. Today, Courtney Alspaugh and Heidi Arnold co-produce ReEntry Stories, carrying forward Evans’ commitment to elevating the voices and experiences of people rebuilding their lives after incarceration.