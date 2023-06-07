-
Dayton’s habitat for humanity has kicked off this year’s Women Build Program.
WYSO’s Bulletin Board Diaries takes listeners on a personal, sometimes funny, always surprising journey of discovery to reveal some of the hidden stories of the people behind local bulletin board advertisements. Who are they? What experiences can they share? And what do their stories tell us about life in the Miami Valley?
Dayton-area nonprofits create 'pathways' to new homeownership for 2019 Memorial Day tornado survivorsIn the wake of the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes in the Dayton area, numerous nonprofits are helping survivors repair their homes or to move into new ones.
The historic Akron site is one of five stops for the show's 28th season, slated to air on PBS in 2024, including three episodes shot here.
David Brandt, a central Ohio farmer and international leader in the conservationist movement, died at the age of 76 after a car crash.
"You don't have to be a superhero... just a member of the community who wants to make a positive difference in the life of a young person."Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley's 25 Bigs in 40 Days effort is underway.
Part of several grants to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country, Central State will use a $3 million grant to improve its technology with broadband access.
The city of Kettering had so many applications for its rental assistance program that it had to pause taking applications. With 320 families still on the waitlist, the city’s Planning & Development Department hopes to reopen applications in February.
Thanks to a $75,000 annual legacy grant from the Ruth Kohler Foundation, the Hartman Rock Garden will be able to expand its offerings.
What’s better than chocolate? Plush hugs! National non-profit donates hundreds of stuffed animals for Dayton-area kidsThe National Council of Negro Women donate hundreds of colorful, soft stuffed animals to agencies and hospitals helping Dayton area children.