Relatives of Gandhi, MLK coming to Dayton to observe "A Season for Nonviolence"

Relatives of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr. will be joining the International Peace Museum in Dayton this Saturday, January 27 to kick off a Season for Nonviolence.

At the event, Tushar Gandhi — the great-grandson of Gandhi, and Reverend Joel King — the cousin to King, will discuss their relatives’ legacies.

The Season for Nonviolence is meant to remember the philosophies of these peace leaders. The idea for it was developed back in 1998, by Gandhi’s grandson, Arun Gandhi. It was established as a yearly occurring event that can be observed by academic institutions, municipalities and more.

It starts January 30, the date of Gandhi’s assassination and ends April 4, the date of King’s assassination.

The International Peace Museum will also have a temporary exhibit about the two leaders and Coretta Scott King, the wife of King and an activist herself.

“I think just living in the political climate we live in right now, it's really important to have something positive to focus on that brings people peace, kindness and a sense of well-being,” Alice Basora-Young, director of education for the museum said.

”I think it's a true gift to be able to offer this to our community right now."

She said shortly after King’s visit to India, where he stayed with Gandhi at his home, he organized the March on Washington.

She also expressed her hopes people leave the event with a sense of optimism and hope.

“They did remarkable things with their actions. And I would love for people to leave us this weekend with a sense that they, too, can make an impact,” Basora-Young said.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. will also be in attendance to formally recognize the Season for Nonviolence in the city.

Across the 64 day “season” the museum will offer other programming such as a racial wealth gap simulation and Peace 101 workshops. For more information, visit the museum’s website.

