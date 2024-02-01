Adriana Martinez-SmileyEnvironment & Indigenous Affairs Reporter
Expertise: Environment, energy, climate change, Indigenous affairs, PFAS, water management and conservation
Email: amartinez-smiley@wyso.org
Cell phone: 937-342-2905
Adriana Martinez-Smiley (she/they) is the Environment and Indigenous Affairs Reporter for WYSO.
Adriana's in-depth reporting at WYSO ranges from an exploration of the hydrogen economy, to a deep dive into the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, and more. Their investigation into battery burning in Piqua earned first place for investigative reporting from the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists and second place from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors.
She also coordinates with The Ohio Newsroom and other environment reporters around Ohio to expand the impact of their reporting.
They grew up in Hamilton, Ohio, and graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism in June 2023.
Before joining WYSO, her work has been featured in New Hampshire Public Radio, WBEZ Chicago and Chicago PBS (WTTW).
Why trust us
WYSO's independent, nonprofit news team has decades of experience writing and reporting. Our first responsibility is to be a trusted source of news for the Miami Valley and southwest Ohio. There is no connection between our funding and editorial decisions.
Our mission is to produce trustworthy journalism that is fact-based, researched, transparent, intellectually curious, pushes beyond the obvious answers, local, fair, and, when it’s called for, embraces the search for solutions. We believe an educated citizenry is essential to the functioning of our democracy.
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Citizens of the Wyandotte Nation, local officials and community members dedicated new historic markers in Lebanon and North Bend along the 150-mile trail Wyandots took during forced removal.
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CenterPoint Energy will now go by the name National Fuel Gas Distribution of Ohio.
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Dayton is a month into its Graffiti Delete campaign to get residents to report unwanted graffiti in the public right-of-way or private property.
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According to the Ohio EPA, the company “meets state and federal rules and regulations that protect human health and the environment” to be issued a new air permit, despite an air violation weeks before its approval.
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The four-part lecture series will feature speakers from historic Ohio tribes. It will last through December this year.
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Six of the seven justices wrote the city doesn’t have the legal grounds to enact a rule allowing citizens to sue data centers for violations of the ordinance.
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Grid Growth Ventures has hosted open houses in several Ohio counties, where residents can ask questions and see the maps of the transmission line project.
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WYSO’s Indigenous affairs reporter Adriana Martinez-Smiley spoke with Jennifer Aultman to learn what she’s been up to in the first six months in her new role.
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The 2,000-year-old earthworks will be featured in an episode of "Doodles and Digits: How It's Math" on PBS on September 22.
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The only remaining option for the company to appeal the decision is to bring it to the Ohio Supreme Court.