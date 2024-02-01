Expertise: Environment, energy, climate change, Indigenous affairs, PFAS, water management and conservation

Email: amartinez-smiley@wyso.org

Cell phone: 937-342-2905

Adriana Martinez-Smiley (she/they) is the Environment and Indigenous Affairs Reporter for WYSO.

Adriana's in-depth reporting at WYSO ranges from an exploration of the hydrogen economy, to a deep dive into the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, and more. Their investigation into battery burning in Piqua earned first place for investigative reporting from the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists and second place from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors.

She also coordinates with The Ohio Newsroom and other environment reporters around Ohio to expand the impact of their reporting.

They grew up in Hamilton, Ohio, and graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism in June 2023.

Before joining WYSO, her work has been featured in New Hampshire Public Radio, WBEZ Chicago and Chicago PBS (WTTW).

Why trust us

WYSO's independent, nonprofit news team has decades of experience writing and reporting. Our first responsibility is to be a trusted source of news for the Miami Valley and southwest Ohio. There is no connection between our funding and editorial decisions.

Our mission is to produce trustworthy journalism that is fact-based, researched, transparent, intellectually curious, pushes beyond the obvious answers, local, fair, and, when it’s called for, embraces the search for solutions. We believe an educated citizenry is essential to the functioning of our democracy.