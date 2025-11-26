© 2025 WYSO
Montgomery County ARC restricting pet intakes during kennel updates

WYSO | By Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Published November 26, 2025 at 4:06 PM EST
The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is restricting intakes while portions of the shelter’s kennel undergo construction.

The construction is expected to last until the second week of December.

Several of its kennels will be closed during this time. The only intakes it will complete are those that are court-ordered.

This will not affect lost and found services at the shelter.

The center says short-term fosters will be needed during the construction. Applications can be submitted at http://mcanimals.org/get-involved/.

Adoptions at the shelter will also be $20 through Dec. 13 to allow for space to open up.
