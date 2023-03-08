David H Ponitz Career Technology Center student Brianna Clouse opens the door of the car she won at the school's In-It-to-Win-It raffle.
Central State University President Jack Thomas will not renew his contract.
The Faculty Alliance of Miami will be the university's first union in its more than 200-year history.
Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School Board members insert specific language warning students and staff not to harass its LGBTQ+ population.
The Cleveland Institute of Art is among the newest of 14 Impact! after school program sites and the first one in Cuyahoga County focused on arts. The new program provides a way for students to develop their portfolios and for the school to recruit a more diverse student body.
Senate Bill 83 was drafted to address long-standing but sometimes hard-to-define concerns that conservatives have had about public universities.
Chris Woolard will oversee K-12 public education in the state of Ohio.
Morgan is currently the chief academic officer for Indianapolis Public Schools. He'll take over as CMSD CEO on July 1, 2023.
Only a few school levies survived the 2023 May Primary. Many others failed.
Hundreds spoke out or filed written testimony against the bill to make changes in higher education in Ohio, and its sponsor said some of their concerns will be addressed, but other provisions will remain.
Wright State University professor Alan Knowles sees AI leveling the playing field for students with disabilities. He embraces AI to improve writing and teaches a new skill called "prompt engineering."