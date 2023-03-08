© 2023 WYSO
David H Ponitz Career Technical Center student Brianna Clouse opens the door of the car she won at the school's In It to Win It raffle.
Dayton Public Schools
Dayton Public Schools
Ponitz CTC automotive student wins car for academic excellence
Mike Frazier
David H Ponitz Career Technology Center student Brianna Clouse opens the door of the car she won at the school's In-It-to-Win-It raffle.
University of Dayton celebrates artist Willis 'Bing' Davis Papers
Ngozi Cole
Oma Dahal, left, and Binita Biswa, right, sit at a table looking at their chess board.
Conor Morris
Ideastream Public Media
Cleveland schools chess powerhouse is a true global effort
Conor Morris
