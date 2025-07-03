Wright State alum reacts to school closing diversity division, cultural centers

Wright State University has closed it's diversity division and five cultural centers.

Administrators said the closures and other changes are to comply with a new state law for higher education.

According to the WSU website, “We want to acknowledge the important work the cultural and identity centers have done for our students and the sense of belonging they fostered within our campus community. These changes are not a reflection of the value or significance of that work, but rather an obligation of the new legal requirements.”

Wright State also encouraged students to join student-led organizations aligned with their work or interests.

In 2014, Michael Tyler received his Master’s in Humanities from Wright State University.

He’s angry his alma mater closed the school’s Division of Inclusive Excellence and its five cultural and identity centers: the Asian and Native American Center, the Latino Center, the LGBTQIA Center, the Women’s Center and the Bolinga Black Cultural Resources Center.

Meanwhile, Tyler’s greatest concern is the elimination of spaces like the Bolinga Center where students could let their guard down.

"These were really tough conversations about politics in the Black community and how they were affecting others. We were able to openly express ourselves," Tyler said. "Everyone doesn't think the same way. Everyone has these different perspectives."

Tyler believes the new law restricts students from having broad dynamic experiences.

"It's at a place where we should allow the institutions to say, this is the culture of who we are. This is the way that we can help students," Tyler said. "If universities say, no, we want to go a different direction, that's one conversation. But to put it into law and say, from a politician's standpoint, that we know education better. To me, that really puts it in a position that you're putting policy over people."

Tyler said these cultural centers also connected him and other students to specific resources that enhanced their academic experience.

