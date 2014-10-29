Veterans' Voices

Veterans’ Voices on WYSO is an award-winning series sharing the firsthand stories of military veterans across the Miami Valley, stories of service, sacrifice, resilience, and the journey home. The series also highlights the advocates, family members, caregivers, and community leaders across Southwest Ohio who support veterans and their families, revealing the lasting impact of military service on entire communities.



Launched in 2014 as part of the nationwide Veterans Coming Home initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and in partnership with the Wright State Veteran and Military Center, Veterans’ Voices has grown through enduring local partnerships and national collaborations, including StoryCorps.