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WYSO's Zack Sliver talks with Marine Corps veteran Joseph Nordstrom about the challenges of transitioning to civilian life, explored in "American Solitaire."
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A restored memorial in Dayton will honor local veterans including 41 local recipients of the military's highest decoration. It's located by the Third Street bridge and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.
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U.S. Air Force military dog handlers Staff Sgt. Mantrease Robertson and Senior Airman Jordan Johnson talk about the training and challenges that define the job.
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Randy Ark, Vietnam veteran and former Army combat medic, talks about the work he does to advocate for veterans in Springfield, Ohio.
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On June 14, North Dayton community members gathered at Point Park to reflect on the importance of Flag Day and remembering veterans.
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When Jerry Bowling III noticed the flagpole at the North Dayton Patriots Memorial was empty, he took it upon himself to bring it back. The restored memorial will be dedicated on June 14.
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Marine Corporal Tony Stein is Dayton's only World War II Medal of Honor recipient. Eight decades later, his family is still telling his story.
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In Old North Dayton, veterans, neighbors, and alumni came together to restore the North Dayton Patriots Memorial. The restored memorial will be dedicated June 14.
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MilitaryArmy veteran Veronica Shields found art after the pandemic. "It's such a nice way for us to not only express ourselves, but communicate," she says of her creative work.
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MilitaryOhio Army combat veteran Mary Skrenta now teaches art to fellow vets. "I've learned with the help of art to turn the trauma and the struggles into victories," she says.