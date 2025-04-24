How federal funding for public media works — and why it’s essential

On June 12, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly approved the Recissions Act of 2025, which eliminates $1.1 billion in previously-approved funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and billions of dollars for foreign aid programs. The House vote was 214-212, in favor of approving the recissions. The U.S. Senate must now vote on these recissions by mid-July, though the vote will likely happen sooner than that.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) is the federally funded nonprofit entity that distributes federal funding grants to public media stations—including WYSO. The CPB is not a broadcaster, but an independent, nonprofit organization created by Congress in 1967 with two primary functions: to serve as a firewall between partisan politics and public broadcasting, and to help fund programming, stations and technology.

Interference with the CPB and eliminating its funding would negatively impact the ability for stations like ours to serve the people who need it most. Learn more, including how to contact your members of Congress (specifically your Senators), at Protect My Public Media. You can also call the U.S. Capitol switchboard at (202) 224-3121 and ask for your senator's office.

Here’s what we know right now about the recission vote timeline:

The June 12, 2025 vote was for the Recissions Act of 2025, and the bill as passed by the U.S. House eliminates $1.1 billion in previously approved funding for the CPB and billions more in funding for foreign aid programs.

The U.S. Senate must debate and vote on this recission request by mid-July, though the vote may come sooner than that. During this time, the Trump administration can temporarily withhold any funding included in the recission request.

The public media funding in question is for FY26 and FY27, unrelated to any future funding beyond what was already appropriated in the continuing resolution passed earlier this year.

If the Senate doesn’t approve the recission – or can’t get enough votes to pass it – the funding must be released.

The Senate can pass it with a simple majority vote, and has the option to change what’s included.

Get the latest info and contact your Senators' offices at Protect My Public Media.

WYSO is one of 1,500+ locally and independently managed stations that are funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) through an annual Community Service Grant. And we rely on pooled resources from CPB including satellite interconnection, emergency alert systems, and the ability to collectively license music.

If federal funding for public broadcasting were eliminated, or if local stations were prohibited from using those funds to help pay for NPR or PBS programming, the whole network would be impacted in ways that would also impact WYSO.

What are the key things I should know about federal funding for public broadcasting?

Public media reaches 99% of the U.S. population and serves millions of Americans every day.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) is an independent nonprofit that distributes federal dollars (an average of $1.60 per American annually) to local stations. That money is used to invest in programming and services according to each community’s needs. NPR and PBS themselves receive 1% or less of their funding directly from the CPB.

About 8% of WYSO's annual funding comes from the CPB–that’s about $300,000 per year.

CPB funding allows public media stations to pool resources towards satellite interconnection, emergency alert systems, music licensing and development of educational programs, all of which would be too expensive for stations to do on their own.

Cuts to federal funding, or strict limits on what stations can use those funds for, would negatively impact the ability for stations like ours to serve the people who need it most. Learn more at Protect My Public Media .

WYSO is an NPR member station, part of a nationwide public media network that serves millions of Americans. This network reaches nearly 99% of the population with free and accessible programs, regardless of population density, income or geographic challenges.

Public media stations are partially funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). Each station is locally managed and makes programming and service decisions to address unique community needs and interests. At WYSO, these programs and services include the national shows you enjoy, like Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and World Cafe, as well local favorites such as Book Nook, Midday Music, and all of the Community Voices series you hear.

Public media’s service also includes things like lifesaving emergency alerts through its management and operation of the Public Radio Satellite System.

The need for and value of federal funding for public media has become a common topic, so we’ve put together these frequently asked questions about how public media funding works, and what impact the absence of that funding may have on public radio and television here and across the country. If you have other questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to us at wyso@wyso.org .

What is the CPB’s role in public broadcasting?

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) is distinct from both NPR and PBS. It is not a broadcaster, but an independent, nonprofit organization created by Congress in 1967 with two primary functions: to serve as a firewall between partisan politics and public broadcasting, and to help fund programming, stations and technology.

Funding for CPB is established through the federal budget annual appropriations process two years in advance with the intention of insulating funding from political pressures. Its total annual appropriation is currently over $500 million. The CPB is responsible for allocating their funds from the federal budget in any way that fulfills their mission: to ensure universal access, over-the-air and online, to high-quality content and telecommunications services that are commercial free and free of charge.

NPR and PBS receive 1% (or less) of their funding from the CPB; the majority of CPB funding goes directly to local stations (including WYSO) so we can decide how best to program for our communities.

How much CPB funding does WYSO receive?

Approximately 8% of WYSO’s budgeted revenue comes from the CPB, about $300,000 per year for FY26 and FY27. That amount is calculated using a complex formula that takes into account our area’s population and how much funding we are able to raise locally from donations by individuals and support from small businesses and organizations.

Why does WYSO (or any station) need federal funding?

Even though member and local business support makes up the bulk of WYSO’s funding, federal funding — which costs an average of $1.60 per American per year — makes public media as you currently know it possible.

CPB’s investment directly supports local stations across the country and enables them to provide essential programs and services. If federal funding is eliminated or severely restricted, public media stations could be forced to cut some or all of the following:

Signature educational content as set forth in the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967

Important public safety communications during natural disasters

Music and cultural programming

Local newsrooms and personnel providing information essential to the well-being of local communities

Some stations, particularly those in rural areas securing a larger percentage of their revenue from the CPB, could even be forced off the air. In many rural communities, particularly in mountainous areas and in many parts of Alaska, public media stations are the only local sources of news.

Stable funding from the CPB and other sources have made it possible for WYSO to establish a strong system of local news reporting which Miami Valley residents can rely upon over a long period of time. It also makes it possible to maintain our radio transmitter to deliver essential services that provide the public with local, national and world news as well as daily weather forecasts, alerts and warnings.

What would happen if WYSO lost CPB funding?

While WYSO would immediately seek to raise the $300,000 in lost CPB funds from donors and business sponsors, losing federal funding would very likely result in immediate and significant impacts on our ability to provide essential services, including production of local news and music programming, our ability to purchase national programming, maintain broadcast infrastructure and our membership in The Ohio Newsroom, which serves Ohioans state news every day.

In addition, stations across the country rely on pooled resources from CPB for essential infrastructure including satellite interconnection, emergency alert systems, the ability to license music, and to develop educational programs. The whole network would be impacted in ways that would also impact WYSO.

What is WYSO doing to prepare for this possibility?

WYSO is preparing for this possibility on many fronts. We are in conversations with other public media organizations and a national organization called Protect My Public Media to coordinate efforts and advocacy. We are reaching out to our U.S. Representatives and Senators. We are developing a contingency plan for the potential loss of funding. And we’re keeping our members and audience informed about what’s going on and how you can help.

Why is public broadcasting needed when we can get news and content from so many sources?

Local public media stations provide critical information and arts and culture programming— always free of charge — to help citizens make informed decisions and feel connected to their community.

For example, recent stories about increased visitor numbers to Ohio food banks and reporting about Ohio’s first year of its summer EBT program have helped Miami Valley residents understand the prevalence of food insecurity in many communities.

Our recent Community Voices series Haitians in the Heartland focused on the lives and immigration experiences of some of Springfield’s Haitian residents. We wanted to co-produce and share that series to combat the stereotypes about Springfield’s Haitian community in the wake of the 2024 election.

Finally, WYSO makes music discovery accessible to all through our music programming on WYSO, WYSO HD-2, and our streaming channel Novaphonic. We understand our mission to inform and inspire our community includes celebrating local and regional musicians alongside those on national and global stages. WYSO is one of the only stations in our area to offer a human-curated mix of local and national indie rock and pop, hip-hop, funk, jazz, and bluegrass music, alongside numerous other genres. Our knowledgeable music hosts are a combination of paid staff and community volunteers who choose their playlists themselves every day because they know you value the music exploration WYSO and Novaphonic offer.

WYSO's public service goes beyond the airwaves. Our robust website and mobile apps provide local and statewide news stories, expanded versions of our storytelling series, and archived versions of interviews and live performances with musicians.

With the number of local journalists declining nationwide and increased division and isolation in our country, independent and nonprofit public media organizations like WYSO continue to provide a high level of service to communities. Public media abides by rigorous ethical standards to ensure our content cannot be influenced by commercial interests. In a time where anyone can post their opinion to social media, journalism grounded in rigorous fact-checking is essential to inform decisions that affect our health and safety, our finances, our democracy and our future.

A free press is vital to a functional democracy, and public media plays a key role in sustaining the civic fabric of our country. We exist to serve the public, not make a profit.

How can I take action to advocate for continued support of public media?

Make your voice heard by visiting ProtectMyPublicMedia.org for resources to help you contact members of Congress and sign a petition. You can also tell your friends and family why public media is important to you and why it's worth protecting.

Local community support is our largest and most stable source of funding, and no matter how this shakes out, continuing our public service will require your ongoing support. If you’re already a contributing member, thank you! If you’re not, or if you can give more generously, now is an excellent time to join or increase your support .

Previous updates:

On June 3, 2025, NPR reported that the White House officially asked Congress to rescind $1.1 billion in funding for public broadcasters . Congress now has 45 days to adopt or reject the request.

On May 2, 2025 the Trump administration sent their FY26 budget proposal to Congress, and it includes eliminating all federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. This is sep

On May 1, 2025, President Trump issued an executive order seeking to end all direct and indirect federal funding for NPR and PBS "to the maximum extent allowed by law."

On April 28, 2025, the Trump administration attempted to fire 3 board members from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.