The Outside Presents is a new, free quarterly concert series of experimental music in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Presented by WYSO's experimental music show, The Outside, the series aims to connect local audiences with artists and composers from around the midwest.

Our next concert is Sunday, December 10 at 7:30pm at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College. Artists include Indianapolis-based composer, performer and instrument builder Rob Funkhouser and Cincinnati-based sound manipulator Alex York.

The Outside Presents is free and open to the public thanks to support from The Ohio Arts Council with additional support from Yellow Springs Brewery, The Barrel House, and Omega Music.