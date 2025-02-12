This series shares the voices and reporting of Haitian Americans in Springfield, Ohio, as they share stories of resilience, cultural identity, and adaptation in their community. Each episode offers an intimate look into their and their neighbor's experiences, from immigration journeys to building a sense of belonging in America. The project celebrates the strength and vibrancy of Springfield’s Haitian diaspora.
Haitians in the Heartland is a collaboration between WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices and the Haitian Community Alliance.