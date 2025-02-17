Gerly Philidor is a seasoned journalist and media consultant with over 15 years of experience. He began his career in 2005, while still in secondary school, as a host and presenter at Radio Télé Lambie Jérémie. Holding degrees in journalism and strategic development, Gerly has held various key positions, including Communication and Media Relations Manager at Nick’s Group Haiti and General Director of NDL (New Diaspora Live) in the United States. Currently, he serves as a media consultant for the First Evangelical Church of Springfield Ohio (PEEHSO). Gerly is also the co-founder of Haiti Training Center and the owner of Daily Deals Haiti. He shares his insights and reflections on media and Haitian culture through his publications and engagements.