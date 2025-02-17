Luckens Merzius is a WYSO Community Voices Producer, seasoned community development professional, entrepreneur, and multimedia personality.

As Secretary and Public Relations Officer for the Haitian Community Alliance (HCA), he is pivotal in promoting the organization's mission and initiatives. Additionally, he serves as a Bilingual Outreach Worker and Community Liaison for the Clark County Combined Health District in Springfield, OH, where he bridges the gap between healthcare services and underserved communities.

Merzius is also a successful entrepreneur and co-owner of MTF Management LLC, which provides reliable commercial and residential cleaning services to the Ohio community.

He is also the co-host of two popular shows: The Ohio Traffic Show, a weekly program focused on driving safety and community education, and Lavi nan America (Life in America), a podcast exploring the experiences and challenges faced by immigrant communities in the United States. Through his work, Luckens involves himself in numerous initiatives, driving positive change and empowering marginalized communities. His dedication to social justice, community empowerment, and health equity has earned him recognition and respect from his peers.