Haitian Flag Day event in Springfield celebrates culture and community

On May 18, communities around the world mark Haitian Flag Day—a celebration of the flag’s creation in 1803, which came just months before Haiti became the first Black republic in the world.

In Springfield, that history came alive this year at a Flag Day event with music, food, and powerful messages of pride and belonging.

Haitian and non-Haitian residents gathered for the celebration at Christ Episcopal Church. Haitian-American Ricardi Lapaix was there and talked about sharing his culture with others in Haitian Creole; his response was then translated into English.

"There is a lot of love and celebration in our community,” said Lapaix. “And that is what we try to share with others.”

The celebration was hosted by Christ Episcopal Church Rev. Michelle Boomgaard, who isn't Haitian but has worked closely with the Haitian community in Springfield for years. She offered her church as a venue for the Flag Day event after being approached by its organizers.

“They said they didn’t have a place to celebrate,” she said. “I said, you are welcome here.”

Boomgaard first encountered Haitian Flag Day a few years ago when the celebration was held at a park in Springfield, and was struck by the symbolism behind the Haitian flag.

“My Haitian friends told me it was two colors because they had taken away the division between people,” she said. “I thought that was really profound.”

Norman Horstman, another non-Haitian attendee, said he heard about the Flag Day celebration at a fundraiser event for the Haitian Community Help & Support Center earlier this month at the John Legend Theater. Renowned Haitian artists Michaël Brun and J. Perry performed at that event.

“The music there was so good,” he said. “I realized we had world-class music right here. I didn’t need to go anywhere else.”

We enjoy working together to be good neighbors Norman Horstman

For Horstman, events like this one, commemorating Haitian Flag Day in Springfield, are more than just entertainment —they are an opportunity for genuine connection.

“We know there are challenges,” he said. “But we enjoy working together to be good neighbors.”

The room was filled with young people in bright dresses, adults sharing stories, and families taking photos beneath red, blue, and white balloon arches.

Rose-Thamar Joseph, one of the Haitian attendees interviewed, said younger Haitian-Americans and their parents need to hold on to their cultural roots.

“Even if you are born in the United States, you are still Haitian-American,” she said. “Encourage your kids to speak Haitian Creole to preserve our culture.”

For Lapaix, that sort of cultural preservation isn’t just about language; it’s a way of being for Haitians.

“We try not to have enemies,” she said. “We welcome everybody.”

This story was produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. Culture Couch is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.

