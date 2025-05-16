Interview with the director of 'July 7' ahead of today's Ohio premiere

This is an interview with Robenson Lauvince, the director of the new film, "July 7: Who Killed the President of Haiti?"

The film will make its Ohio premiere later today (Friday, May 16) in Columbus at the Easton AMC, with two screenings: one at 3:45 pm and another at 6:30 pm. It will also be premiering at theatres across the United States tonight.

It's the first film produced in Haiti by a Haitian director to be fully distributed in American theatres.

This interview is part of our ongoing Haitians in the Heartland series. Community Voices Producer Luckens Merzius and Chris Welter interviewed Lauvince.

Note: Parts of this interview were conducted in English by Welter, while other parts were in Haitian Creole by Merzius.

Haitians in the Heartland is produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO.

