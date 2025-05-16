© 2025 WYSO
The Eichelberger Center For Community Voices at WYSO
Haitians in the Heartland logo
Haitians in the Heartland
The series highlights the voices of Haitian Americans in Springfield as they share stories of resilience, cultural identity and adaptation. Each episode offers an intimate look into their experiences, from immigration journeys to building a sense of belonging in America. The project celebrates the strength and vibrancy of Springfield’s Haitian diaspora.

Interview with the director of 'July 7' ahead of today's Ohio premiere

WYSO | By Luckens Merzius ,
Chris Welter
Published May 16, 2025 at 11:57 AM EDT
Photography of Robenson Lauvince
Websie
/
Wikimedia Commons
Photography of Robenson Lauvince

This is an interview with Robenson Lauvince, the director of the new film, "July 7: Who Killed the President of Haiti?"

The film will make its Ohio premiere later today (Friday, May 16) in Columbus at the Easton AMC, with two screenings: one at 3:45 pm and another at 6:30 pm. It will also be premiering at theatres across the United States tonight.

It's the first film produced in Haiti by a Haitian director to be fully distributed in American theatres.

This interview is part of our ongoing Haitians in the Heartland series. Community Voices Producer Luckens Merzius and Chris Welter interviewed Lauvince.

Note: Parts of this interview were conducted in English by Welter, while other parts were in Haitian Creole by Merzius.

Haitians in the Heartland is produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO.

Luckens Merzius
Luckens Merzius is a WYSO Community Voices Producer, seasoned community development professional, entrepreneur, and multimedia personality.
See stories by Luckens Merzius
Chris Welter
Chris Welter is the Managing Editor at The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. Chris got his start in radio in 2017 when he completed a six-month training at the Center for Community Voices. Most recently, he worked as a substitute host and the Environment Reporter at WYSO.
See stories by Chris Welter
