The series highlights the voices of Haitian Americans in Springfield as they share stories of resilience, cultural identity and adaptation. Each episode offers an intimate look into their experiences, from immigration journeys to building a sense of belonging in America. The project celebrates the strength and vibrancy of Springfield’s Haitian diaspora.
KOUTE: J. Perry ak Michaël Brun pale anvan pèfòmans Springfield
Entèvyou ak Michaël Brun ak J. Perry nan Springfield, Ohio, Entèvyouve pa Gerly Philidor