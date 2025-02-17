Jacques Adler Jean-Pierre, also known as Bòs Madichon, is from Cayes-Jacmel, in the Southeast of Haiti. His multifaceted and versatile life has led him to express himself through poetry, theater, recycled sculpture, and cultural journalism while actively contributing to the preservation and promotion of Haitian culture.

As a writer, Jacques Adler Jean-Pierre has published three poetry collections in Haitian Creole and French, enriching literature in both languages. Additionally, his collection of tales, TIGRI, showcases his storytelling talent and ability to captivate readers with culturally rich and imaginative narratives.

Beyond his accomplishments as a writer, actor, director, and active member of the Haitian theater scene, Jacques Adler Jean-Pierre has founded cultural initiatives in his hometown, such as the Arthur Mégis Library and the Résidences de l’Amitié cultural center, demonstrating his continuous commitment to promoting arts and literature in Cayes-Jacmel and beyond.

As an actor, director, and member of the Nous Théâtre troupe, led by writer and playwright Guy Régis Junior, Jacques Adler Jean-Pierre has significantly contributed to Haitian theater. He is also an integral part of the Festival de Théâtre 4 Chemins, where his role as press attaché highlights his dedication to this major cultural event.

As a director, he has staged productions such as Kavalye Pòlka by Syto Cavé and Kalibofobo by Frankétienne, showcasing his ability to bring literary works to life through impactful theatrical performances.

Jacques Adler Jean-Pierre continues to make an impact, as evidenced by his role as guest of honor at major cultural events, notably the Mirebalais Book Fair in 2022, further cementing his place as an essential figure in Haiti’s artistic and literary scene.