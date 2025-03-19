© 2025 WYSO
The Eichelberger Center For Community Voices at WYSO
Haitians in the Heartland logo
Haitians in the Heartland
The series highlights the voices of Haitian Americans in Springfield as they share stories of resilience, cultural identity and adaptation. Each episode offers an intimate look into their experiences, from immigration journeys to building a sense of belonging in America. The project celebrates the strength and vibrancy of Springfield’s Haitian diaspora.

Listen to the history of Haitian Kompa music with an Ohio-based DJ

WYSO | By Gerly Philidor
Published March 19, 2025 at 2:16 PM EDT
Gerly Philidor on the radio in Haiti in 2015
Gerly Philidor
/
Contributed
Gerly Philidor on the radio in Haiti in 2015

***You can listen to the original French version of this story here.

Haitians in the Heartland is the result of six months of close collaboration between the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO and a group of Springfield residents from Haiti who had been involved in an internet radio station in Springfield called New Diaspora Live.

Kompa music

Gerly Philidor has over 20 years of experience as a DJ in Haiti and the United States. He is an expert in Kompa music, a genre that originated in Haiti in the 1950s and blends African rhythms, European ballroom dance music, and Haitian traditional music. For this episode, Philidor will share some of his favorite Kompa music and discuss how the genre has evolved over the past seventy years.

Haitians in the Heartland is produced for the ear and designed to be heard, not read. We strongly encourage you to listen to the audio by clicking on the blue "LISTEN" button above, which includes emotion and emphasis not on the page.

The following transcript is lightly edited for length and clarity.

Gerly Philidor: For nearly 70 years, Kompa has been the heartbeat of Haitian music.

Created in 1955 by Neumours Jean-Baptiste, it blends merengue, quadrille, jazz, and Cuban rhythm.

Kompa quickly became Haiti's signature sound, and by the 1970s, bands like Tabou Combo and Skah-Shah modernized the genre with funk and Caribbean influences, expanding its reach worldwide.

Gerly Philidor on New Diaspora Live in their Springfield, Ohio studio
Gerly Philidor
/
Contributed
Gerly Philidor on New Diaspora Live in their Springfield, Ohio studio

The 1980s brought complex arrangements to Kompa with groups like System Band and Zenglen.

Then, bands like Carimi and Harmonique fused Kompa with R&B and Pop in the early 2000s.

Gerly Philidor in a studio in Haiti early in his career in 2007
Gerly Philidor
/
Contributed
Gerly Philidor in a studio in Haiti early in his career in 2007

Since 2015, artists like Joé Dwèt Filé and Kenny Haiti and bands like Enposib have introduced Afrobeat and trap elements to the genre.

Today, Kompa continues to evolve, inspiring new generations while staying true to its roots.

Haitians in the Heartland is produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO.
Arts & Culture HaitiMusicImmigrationDonald TrumpCommunity Voices
Gerly Philidor
Gerly Philidor is a seasoned journalist and media consultant with over 15 years of experience. He began his career in 2005, while still in secondary school, as a host and presenter at Radio Télé Lambie Jérémie.
See stories by Gerly Philidor
