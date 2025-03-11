Haitian mom moved to the U.S. so her kids could be free to 'dream big'

Haitians in the Heartland is the result of six months of close collaboration between the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO and a group of Springfield residents from Haiti who had been involved in an internet radio station in Springfield called New Diaspora Live .

Jeanette's story

In Haiti, Jeanette's catering business was thriving. She catered both high-end professional events and intimate private gatherings, with her recipes being the talk of the town. However, with the dangers escalating at home, she decided to leave everything behind and pursue a new life in the United States. One evening, her loyal friend and fan, WYSO Community Voices Producer Miguelito Jerome, visited her during dinner. They chatted in Haitian Creole, and afterward, Miguelito summarized his conversation with Jeanette in English.

Note: Jeanette is using a pseudonym because she is concerned about what recent policy changes at the federal level will mean for her Temporary Protected Status in the United States.

The following transcript is lightly edited for length and clarity.

Miguelito Jerome / Contributed Miguelito Jerome

Miguelito Jerome: Jeannette is not her real name. We're just calling her Jeannette for safety reasons.

When I arrived at Jeannette's apartment, a familiar aroma of griot, a beloved Haitian dish, filled the air. She was at the stove preparing the pork to pair with plantains while her two daughters and granddaughter played around in the background.

I began by asking what made her decide to leave Haiti. She explained that life there had become unbearable.

"It wasn't safe anymore," she said, describing the constant instability and threats that made even daily life dangerous.

Even though she worked hard as a successful caterer, the dangerous environment forced her to leave behind everything she knew. She explained that as much as it hurt, she knew it was the only way to give her child a better future. Even when things seemed impossible, she reminded herself of the life she wanted to build for them.

I asked about her journey to the U.S. border. She said It was dangerous, especially traveling with two young children, and she described how she endured theft and exploitation along the way.

"I just want my children to have opportunities I never had." Jeannette

I asked what it was like to adjust to a completely new environment.

'It wasn't easy,' she said.

Learning the language, understanding new systems, and adapting to a different culture were overwhelming at first, but she approached each challenge with determination.

I asked her what sacrifices she had to make, and she said, "There are so many: from physical exertion to the emotional pain of leaving family behind." But she was quick to add that, "It's worth it for my children."

Her hope is that they grow up with stability, education, and the freedom to dream big.



Holding on to Haitian Culture

I was curious about how she managed to hold on to Haitian culture while building a life in a new country.

"Oh, you know, I cook Haitian food all the time," she said, describing how she made griot and soup joumou on New Year's Day and teaches her children Creole.

"It's important they know where to come from, Miguel," she explained to me.

I asked her what she hoped for her home country.

"Haiti needs strong leadership," she said firmly.

While she remains hopeful for change, she acknowledged the many challenges Haiti faces.

Still, her pride in her heritage was undeniable.

I asked what message she would share with other Haitian immigrants.

"We have to help each other, support one another."

Jeanette's journey reminds me of the incredible sacrifices immigrants make for the promise of a brighter tomorrow.

Haitians in the Heartland is produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO.