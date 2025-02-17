Miguelito Jerome is a Community Voices Producer, dynamic leader, media personality, and entrepreneur from Springfield, Ohio. He is known for his impactful work in community development, media, and education.

Miguelito has been at the forefront of initiatives that empower immigrant communities, particularly Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, and beyond. With a media, community organizing, and business consulting background, Jerome uses his platform to advocate for integration, education, and safety. His program, including Lavi Nan America, a podcast and news website, serve as educational tools to help immigrants adapt to life in the United States while fostering connections between diverse communities. Beyond media, Miguelito is an innovator with multiple ventures under his leadership. He is the driving force behind Jerome Consulting Group, a business and community development consulting firm. His dedication to public service, education, and entrepreneurship continues to positively impact countless individuals' lives, bridging cultural gaps and promoting a stronger, more connected society.