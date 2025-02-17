Virginelle Jerome is a Community Voices Producer at WYSO and a passionate advocate for youth development, education, and community empowerment in Springfield, Ohio.

With a bachelor’s degree in psychology and years of dedicated experience in youth outreach, Jerome has significantly impacted the lives of children and teens across communities. Her journey in youth advocacy began in Orlando, FL, where she was recognized for her exceptional work with the Orlando Kidz Zone, helping teens find purpose, build confidence, and stay engaged in their education. Driven by this passion, she later founded the Springfield Kidz Zone (SKZ) as part of the Haitian Community Alliance (HCA), which focuses on providing mentorship, educational support, and integration programs for children of all backgrounds, fostering unity and growth in the community. Jerome also serves as a skilled translator and advocate, ensuring that language is never a barrier for children and families seeking essential services.