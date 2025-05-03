© 2025 WYSO
The Eichelberger Center For Community Voices at WYSO
Haitians in the Heartland logo
Haitians in the Heartland
The series highlights the voices of Haitian Americans in Springfield as they share stories of resilience, cultural identity and adaptation. Each episode offers an intimate look into their experiences, from immigration journeys to building a sense of belonging in America. The project celebrates the strength and vibrancy of Springfield’s Haitian diaspora.

LISTEN: J. Perry and Michaël Brun talk before Springfield performance

WYSO | By Gerly Philidor ,
Miguelito Jerome
Published May 3, 2025 at 3:40 PM EDT
WYSO Community Voices Producer Gerly Philidor (left) interviews Haitian musicians J. Perry (middle) and Michaël Brun (right) in the WYSO Studios
Haitian-American artists J. Perry and Michaël Brun came to WYSO on Saturday, May 3, to be interviewed by WYSO Community Voices Producer Gerly Philidor.

They are performing at a fundraiser for the Haitian Community Help & Support Center tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the John Legend Theater in Springfield. Tickets are still available.

"The work that they're doing is so incredible," Brun said about the Haitian Community Help & Support Center. "And to have a resource that allows... people to find the support and advocacy and the ability to exist without having additional stress when it's already stressful enough being a legal immigrant in the country, I felt like myself as an immigrant as well, to be able to in any way help get the message out, that's my goal, that's why I do what I do as an artist, is to bring the beauty of our country to as many people as possible."

Yola Lamarre (left), James Pepitho Fleurijean (second from left), and Viles Dorsainvil (far right) in the WYSO studio
Viles Dorsainvil, the co-founder and executive director of the Haitian Community Help & Support Center, James Pepitho Fleurijean, the board chairman for the Center, and Yola Lamarre, the program director of the Haitian Community Network in Columbus, also participated in this interview.

Note: The majority of this interview was conducted in Haitian Creole. An English transcription will be added to this page shortly.

Haitians in the Heartland est une émission produite par le Eichelberger Center for Community Voices de WYSO.

Haitians in the Heartland is produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO.

Gerly Philidor
Gerly Philidor is a seasoned journalist and media consultant with over 15 years of experience. He began his career in 2005, while still in secondary school, as a host and presenter at Radio Télé Lambie Jérémie.
Miguelito Jerome
Miguelito Jerome is a WYSO Community Voices Producer, dynamic leader, media personality, and entrepreneur from Springfield, Ohio. He is known for his impactful work in community development, media, and education.
