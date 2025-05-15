© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Eichelberger Center For Community Voices at WYSO
Haitians in the Heartland logo
Haitians in the Heartland
The series highlights the voices of Haitian Americans in Springfield as they share stories of resilience, cultural identity and adaptation. Each episode offers an intimate look into their experiences, from immigration journeys to building a sense of belonging in America. The project celebrates the strength and vibrancy of Springfield’s Haitian diaspora.

'July 7: Who Killed the President?' premieres in Columbus tomorrow

WYSO | By Gerly Philidor ,
Luckens Merzius Miguelito Jerome
Published May 15, 2025 at 2:51 PM EDT
In the July 7 movie, Who Killed The President of Haiti?, in her quest to uncover the life of Haiti's president for a memoir, a curious college student finds herself thrown into a world of political intrigue and chaos.
http://july7movie.com/
/
Contributed
In the July 7 movie, Who Killed The President of Haiti?, in her quest to uncover the life of Haiti's president for a memoir, a curious college student finds herself thrown into a world of political intrigue and chaos.

The new film "July 7: Who Killed the President of Haiti"? premieres in Ohio tomorrow, Friday, May 16, at the AMC DINE-IN Easton Town Center 30 in Columbus. The premiere comes just a few days before Haitian Flag Day on Sunday.

The film, which is based on the real-life assassination of former Haitian president Jovenel Moïse in 2021, will have two showings: 3:45 PM and 6:30 PM.

A curious college student travels to Haiti to unravel the life of the president. What she finds is...unspeakable.

While investigating the past of President Moise for a memoir, Shedeline walks into the heart of a life-changing event for her Haiti, and its president; as she gets a front-row seat to the chaos and intrigue of a bloody political firestorm.

This unexpected turn of events shakes her and introduces a terrifying twist to what she thought would be an ordinary story. Now, her memory is heavy with the answer to the prodigious questions hanging over an unsettled nation. Who killed the president?
Synopsis

The director of "July 7: Who Killed the President"?, Robenson Lauvince, will be interviewed on WYSO tomorrow during Midday Music (11:00 AM EST - 2:00 PM EST) by Community Voices Producers Gerly Philidor, Luckens Merzius, and Miguelito Jerome. The interview will be conducted in both Haitian Creole and English.

You can stream the interview live at wyso.org or tune in to 91.3 FM if you're in the southwest Ohio area. We will post an archived recording of the interview tomorrow afternoon.

J. Perry, one of the artists featured on the soundtrack for the movie called "RASANBLE," hosted a fundraiser concert for the Haitian Community Help & Support Center in Springfield earlier this month.

He stopped by the WYSO studios for an interview beforehand and spoke about his involvement in the film. You can find the full interview with J. Perry below:

LISTEN: J. Perry and Michaël Brun talk before Springfield performance

KOUTE: J. Perry ak Michaël Brun pale anvan pèfòmans Springfield

Sign Up for WYSO's Daily Newsletter
Tags
Arts & Culture HaitiColumbusCommunity VoicesImmigrationWelcome SpringfieldDowntown Springfield
Gerly Philidor
Gerly Philidor is a seasoned journalist and media consultant with over 15 years of experience. He began his career in 2005, while still in secondary school, as a host and presenter at Radio Télé Lambie Jérémie.
See stories by Gerly Philidor
Luckens Merzius
Luckens Merzius is a WYSO Community Voices Producer, seasoned community development professional, entrepreneur, and multimedia personality.
See stories by Luckens Merzius
Miguelito Jerome
Miguelito Jerome is a WYSO Community Voices Producer, dynamic leader, media personality, and entrepreneur from Springfield, Ohio. He is known for his impactful work in community development, media, and education.
See stories by Miguelito Jerome
Related Content