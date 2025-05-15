'July 7: Who Killed the President?' premieres in Columbus tomorrow

The new film "July 7: Who Killed the President of Haiti"? premieres in Ohio tomorrow, Friday, May 16, at the AMC DINE-IN Easton Town Center 30 in Columbus. The premiere comes just a few days before Haitian Flag Day on Sunday.

The film, which is based on the real-life assassination of former Haitian president Jovenel Moïse in 2021, will have two showings: 3:45 PM and 6:30 PM.

A curious college student travels to Haiti to unravel the life of the president. What she finds is...unspeakable.



While investigating the past of President Moise for a memoir, Shedeline walks into the heart of a life-changing event for her Haiti, and its president; as she gets a front-row seat to the chaos and intrigue of a bloody political firestorm.



This unexpected turn of events shakes her and introduces a terrifying twist to what she thought would be an ordinary story. Now, her memory is heavy with the answer to the prodigious questions hanging over an unsettled nation. Who killed the president? Synopsis

The director of "July 7: Who Killed the President"?, Robenson Lauvince, will be interviewed on WYSO tomorrow during Midday Music (11:00 AM EST - 2:00 PM EST) by Community Voices Producers Gerly Philidor, Luckens Merzius, and Miguelito Jerome. The interview will be conducted in both Haitian Creole and English.

You can stream the interview live at wyso.org or tune in to 91.3 FM if you're in the southwest Ohio area. We will post an archived recording of the interview tomorrow afternoon.

J. Perry, one of the artists featured on the soundtrack for the movie called "RASANBLE," hosted a fundraiser concert for the Haitian Community Help & Support Center in Springfield earlier this month.

He stopped by the WYSO studios for an interview beforehand and spoke about his involvement in the film. You can find the full interview with J. Perry below:

LISTEN: J. Perry and Michaël Brun talk before Springfield performance

KOUTE: J. Perry ak Michaël Brun pale anvan pèfòmans Springfield

