Dayton Metro Library upgrades Bookmobile

Dayton Metro Library recently launched its upgraded Bookmobile. The library is expanding access for the community by updating the vehicle with a more modern, wheelchair-accessible design.

Bookmobile has been in service since 2005 at the local library system and made 505 stops to over 19,000 visitors in 2024 alone. It operates weekly, providing early literacy programming and access to library resources for all patrons in the community.

It also participates in parades and community events across the Miami Valley.

But the project has an even longer history, starting with horse-drawn book wagons. It was not until around 1922 that Daytonian Electra Collins Doren pioneered the first motorized Bookmobile.

These early advancements helped deliver books to factory workers and patrons in outlying areas. The Bookmobile has since been updated to a more modern design, thanks to $650,000 in funding from individual community gifts.

1 of 4 — 1 Book Wagon w Factory Worker 1924.jpg The first motorized Bookmobile was created between 1922 and 1923 by Daytonian Electra Collins Doren. Dayton Metro Library / Dayton Metro Library 2 of 4 — 3 Bookmobile 1956.jpg The first motorized Bookmobile was created between 1922 and 1923 by Daytonian Electra Collins Doren. Dayton Metro Library / Dayton Metro Library 3 of 4 — 4 Bookmobile 1962.jpg The first motorized Bookmobile was created between 1922 and 1923 by Daytonian Electra Collins Doren. Dayton Metro Library / Dayton Metro Library 4 of 4 — 5 Bookmobile circa 2005-2025.jpg The former Bookmobile operated from 2005 to 2025, servicing over 19,000 patrons in 2024 alone. Dayton Metro Library / Dayton Metro Library

“A new Bookmobile means more patrons will be able to access it fully, and we will be able to continue visiting schools, childcare centers, and after-school programs for many years to come," said Camee Hart, DML’s outreach services manager, in a statement.

Funds for the new vehicle were raised as part of Library Giving Day campaigns, the Dayton Metro Library Foundation and Friends of the Dayton Metro Library.

“Through our book sales and member dues, we’ve been able to contribute to projects like the Bookmobile, which helps make books and learning more accessible to everyone," said Lisa Japs with Friends of the Dayton Metro Library in a statement. "We believe the Bookmobile has been a valuable asset to the community, and we are excited to support the new and improved one!”

Support was also provided by area foundations and organizations, including the Dayton Foundation, the Kettering Fund, Mathile Family Foundation, Ohio 529 CollegeAdvantage, Charles D. Berry Foundation, CenterPoint Energy Foundation, the Disability Foundation, Preschool Promise, Iddings Foundation and Physician’s Charitable Foundation.

The new Bookmobile can be visited on Sept.18 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Brookville Branch. Visitors of all ages can explore the vehicle, sign up for a library card and meet staff members from Outreach Services.

Future Visit the New Bookmobile events will take place on Sept. 24, from 3to 6 pm at the Burkhardt Branch, Sept. 27 from 11 am to 2 pm at the West Branch and Oct. 4 from 11 am to 2 pm at the Huber Heights Branch.

“DML is proud to hold onto this valuable piece of history and to be able to carry on Doren’s namesake and concept – the Bookmobile," said Jeffrey Trzeciak, DML’s executive director, in a statement. "In 102 years, DML has reduced barriers to literacy and resources by serving patrons all over Montgomery County. With a new and modern vehicle, and thanks to all of our donors, we can continue delivering resources well into the 21st century.”