© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wright State University's 'Operation Move-In' brings more than 2,400 students to campus

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published August 19, 2025 at 2:47 PM EDT
People wearing green T-shirts carry boxes across Wright State's campus
Courtesy of Erince Pence
More than 1,260 returning students and 1,150 new students will live on Wright State's Dayton campus this fall.

More than 1,100 new students moved into their dorms and resident halls on the Wright State University campus this week, following more than 1,200 returning students who came back to campus last week.

That’s more than 2,400 students living on Wright State’s campus this semester — the highest number of on-campus residents in more than a decade.

Jennifer Attenweiller, director of Residence Life and Housing at Wright State, said the high number shows that students are having a good experience on campus.

And WSU has a team of resident advisers to help with the new arrivals.

“We have 72 RAs this year, which is the most RAs that we’ve had and so we opened up three new positions in our village to support those students," she said.

"We haven’t had RAs there since 2015 so it’s been about a decade. So we’re excited to have staff over in those halls."

Wright State also had more than 380 volunteers, faculty and current students on hand to help with Monday’s influx of students during "Operation Move-In."

The fall semester for Wright State starts this Thursday.
Tags
Local & Statewide News Wright State UniversityHigher Education
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney is an award-winning news host and anchor at WYSO, which he joined in 2007 after more than 15 years of volunteering with the public radio station. He serves as All Things Considered host, Alpha Rhythms co-host, and WYSO Weekend host.
See stories by Jerry Kenney